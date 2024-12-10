Bingo with a holiday twist at Oliver restaurant

Photo: Pixabay

Bingo-lovers looking for a holiday edition of the game can enjoy a Musical Bingo Night at an Oliver restaurant on Friday.

From 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec 13, players can enjoy a unique game of Bingo at Ward's Wine Country Kitchen located in Oliver's District Wine Village.

"Gather your friends and family for an evening of laughter, joy, and exciting Bingo games with a holiday twist.," reads the event listing.

Additionally, the restaurant is running a toy drive every Monday in December. Those who bring an unwrapped new toy can receive 50 per cent off their food bill to support the Share the Spirit gift hamper program.

Musical Bingo Night requires reservations. To book a table at Ward's Wine Country Kitchen click here.