Photos: Mountain east of Osoyoos looking like a stunning snowy wonderland

Anarchist Mountain, east of Osoyoos, is looking like a snowy wonderland following weekend snowfall.



Two locals captured the mountain area after recent snow falls, though one said the photos don't capture nature's true beauty.

"Here are some snowy scenes to get you in the Christmas spirit from the top of Anarchist Mountain," said local photographer Debra Ceravolo. "Photos don't give this wintry beauty justice but here is my effort. It is white everywhere and frost on everything with lots of animal tracks including moose! So beautiful"



The other local noted the picturesque scene's uplifting effect.



"Happy Sunday, Whoville. Hard to be a Grinch up at the top of Anarchist today," said Derry Graham.