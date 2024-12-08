Trailer fire snuffed out at property of derelict house ordered to be demolished

Photo: Town of Oliver The derelict house was the site of another fire on Dec. 8.

A fifth wheel trailer was completely engulfed in flames and producing black smoke Sunday morning, at the site of a house previously ordered to be demolished by the Town of Oliver.

At around 7 a.m., the Oliver Fire Department received a call about the blaze north of Oliver off Highway 97.

"Crews responding immediately could see the plume of black smoke, and what it ended up being was a fifth wheel trailer that was on fire on that property," said Rob Graham, deputy fire chief.

Multiple explosions had gone off from propane tanks on site, causing the trailer to be fully-engulfed by the time crews arrived on scene.

Graham said the blaze was knocked down fairly quickly and firefighters were back at the fire hall within an hour.

The Highway 97 property has been the site of a house fire and RV fire previously, with council deeming it a nuisance and hazard in August. It has also accumulated various bylaw infractions.

At the time, council ordered it to be demolished, the owner had 60 days to clear the property of remaining material and 30 days to demolish the house. Failure to do so would result in council contracting the work, and charging the owner.

Regarding propane tanks, which also exploded and exacerbated another recent fire, Graham said residents should be sure to inspect them.

"If you are using propane for heat, check for leaks, and if it's a propane heater that's not recommended for indoor use or for area heating, don't use them, because if they can be knocked over. They don't have a safety in them to shut off, like some electric heaters may have," he said.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The Oliver Fire Department will be carrying out an investigation.