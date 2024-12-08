Watch Christmas movies and fundraise for the food bank at The Oliver Theatre

Photo: The Oliver Theatre

Movie-goers in Oliver can enjoy two upcoming movie screenings at a discounted price while supporting the local food bank next week.

On Dec. 14 at 2 p.m., The Oliver Theatre will run a showing of Die Hard will for its food bank fundraiser. Then, on Dec. 18 at 7 p.m., The Santa Clause will be playing on the big screen.

Admission for both films is $5 with a non-perishable food item per person.

"We decided to do the fundraisers for the food Bank to give back to the community that has been supporting us over the years," said The Oliver Theatre management in an email

The main goals are to help ease stress during the holidays and put a smile on peoples faces.

Additionally, the local business is hoping to get the community together for Christmas-time movies and "get everyone into a giving spirit."

The theatre has already screened two other Christmas films for the food bank fundraiser, which were well attended.

"I mean let's face it, everyone — at some point and time in their life — has needed some kind of help with whatever was happing at that point. So, why not return the favour and pay it forward."