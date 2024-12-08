250143
249802
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Your photos: Osoyoos Lite-Up Parade fills Main Street with holiday magic

Parading down Main Street

- | Story: 521623

Main Street was filled with lights and holiday cheer during the Osoyoos Lite-Up Parade on Friday night.

"The Christmas Lite-Up Parade was a huge success, and it was because all of you! Hope to see you all next year," said Nancy Katerenchuk, Christmas Lite-Up Parade coordinator,

Many community organizations and businesses participated, including the Osoyoos Fire Department, Gino's Coffee House, and Osoyoos Credit Union. Local photographers and community members captured some of the holiday magic.

"Thank you everyone for coming out to the light-up parade, we had a blast," said Osoyoos Fire Rescue in a social media post.

"The silly Grinch, the accordion playing and handing out the coffee were highlights for us," said Gino's Coffee House, in another post. "What a great time. We love our community."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

235356


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
248915


Real Estate
5098074
#316, 2100 Boucherie Road, West Kelowna
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$545,000
more details
235356


231437




Send us your News Tips!


246187


South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet

Dorothy
Dorothy South Okanagan BC SPCA >


249880


246170
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
245394
250007