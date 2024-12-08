Your photos: Osoyoos Lite-Up Parade fills Main Street with holiday magic

Main Street was filled with lights and holiday cheer during the Osoyoos Lite-Up Parade on Friday night.

"The Christmas Lite-Up Parade was a huge success, and it was because all of you! Hope to see you all next year," said Nancy Katerenchuk, Christmas Lite-Up Parade coordinator,

Many community organizations and businesses participated, including the Osoyoos Fire Department, Gino's Coffee House, and Osoyoos Credit Union. Local photographers and community members captured some of the holiday magic.



"Thank you everyone for coming out to the light-up parade, we had a blast," said Osoyoos Fire Rescue in a social media post.

"The silly Grinch, the accordion playing and handing out the coffee were highlights for us," said Gino's Coffee House, in another post. "What a great time. We love our community."