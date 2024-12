Photo: Contributed

The timeless tunes of the Beach Boys are coming to the South Okanagan.

"Backbeat" is Canada's musical tribute to the 60s. The band promises a nostalgia-filled show nailing Beach Boys classics like "Surfin' USA," "God Only Knows," "Fun, Fun, Fun" and more.

The tribute show will hit the Venables Theatre in Oliver on Saturday, May 31.

Tickets are $45 and are available online here.