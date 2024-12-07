Early bird Pig Out Festival tickets on sale now in South Okanagan

Photo: Aaron Hagen

Tickets are now on sale for Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country's beloved event, the Pig Out Festival.

Taking place on Saturday May 3, 2025, the event is welcoming families instead of just 19-plus guests for the first time since 2019.

It will be a celebration centred around pork, featuring mouthwatering creations from renowned local and guest chefs with a goal of farm-to-table ingredients.

"We are thrilled to bring families back to the Pig Out Festival in 2025," said Jennifer Busmann, executive director of Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country, in a press release.

“This year’s theme 'When Pig’s Fly' will inspire our exceptional lineup of local and guest chefs to push their culinary creativity using locally and ethically raised pork and poultry, perfectly paired with the world-class wines from our region’s wineries.”

Early bird ticket pricing is:

$109 + tax for guests 19+ ?

$45 + tax for guests 13-18 ?

$25 + tax for guests 2-12. ?

Free for children under 2 years

The organization states that "tickets include unlimited options for food and drink throughout the afternoon, live music and entertainment for the whole family, including large-scale outdoor games such as Connect4 and Plinko, axe throwing, spin art and colouring and plenty of sweet treats. "

For more information and for tickets click here.