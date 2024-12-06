Christmas Lite-Up has arrived in Osoyoos

Photo: Destination Osoyoos

It's officially Christmas Lite-Up weekend in Osoyoos, which will see plenty of festive events today and tomorrow.

Things start to get merry at 6:30 p.m. when the Christmas Parade will take over Main Street, followed by Christmas carols around a bonfire at Gyro Beach at 7 p.m.

Then, watch for amazing fireworks starting at 8 p.m.

Saturday will see the Kiwanis Christmas Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Legion Hall. Bring a donation to the food bank for admission.

There will also be a Breakfast with Santa Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Campo Marina Restaurant. Admission is $5, kids 7 and under are free.