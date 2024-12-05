Lower Similkameen Indian Band warning of driver selling rain gutter services, prompts reminder for site permission

Photo: Lower Similkameen Indian Band

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band is alerting people to a suspicious vehicle incident where the owner was attempting to sell rain gutter services without permission.

Around 12:25 p.m., an LSIB resident noticed a vehicle approaching homes on the Chopaka Indian Reserve #7/8.

The LSIB and Keremeos RCMP responded, looking for the vehicle and occupant(s).

"RCMP were able to confirm a license plate with a registered owner and contacted that owner," reads an LSIB press release.

"The owner advised that they were trying to sell rain-gutter clearing services by going door-to-door. The owner confirmed that they had not contacted anyone regarding entry onto the reserve."

The LSIB reminded people that visitors need permission to be on LSIB land.

"The owner of the suspect vehicle was subsequently advised that in the future it would be in their best interest to be in contact with LSIB before proceeding onto reserve lands or territories."