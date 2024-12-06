Photos: South Okanagan Combat Academy holds first open house in Osoyoos

Osoyoos' newest martial arts club, the South Okanagan Combat Academy, held a successful first-ever open house Wednesday night.

In a social media post Wednesday night, the martial arts club shared highlights of the event held at the Osoyoos Sonora Community Centre.

"What an incredible turn out, great to see some familiar faces, and the new ones," reads the post.

About 75 to 100 people showed up to see demos and learn about various martial arts. SOCA took a draw at the open house and will be announcing the winner on social media, it said.



"Thank you for all that came out to support and hopefully we see you all on the mats in the new year," continues the post.

The new martial arts academy is led by a professional MMA fighter who has fought in competitions globally.

Head coach, Tyler VanKill aka "Squidvicious", holds a brown belt in both jiu-jitsu and judo. VanKill has a professional record of 4-1.

The academy aims to promote fitness, self-defense, and personal growth.

Instructors are trained in Brazilian jiu-ittsu, wrestling, Muay Thai, and self-defence techniques. Thai chi inspired fitness classes will also be offered.

"It builds confidence, teaches leadership. There's respect," said Cory Lemiski, SOCA co-founder. "It doesn't matter what discipline, every martial art kind of follows off that fundamentals and foundation."

SOCA's winter class schedule, starting on Jan. 11, can be found below.