Photo: Lower Similkameen Indian Band

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band hosted a successful Community Christmas Dinner on Wednesday night.

In a social media post on Thursday, the Indian Band shared a photo of the well-attended holiday event.

"DEADLY!!! One word that barely describes LSIB's Community Christmas Dinner last night," reads the post.

The LSIB took time to thank the set-up crew, cooks, bakers, severs, and clean-up crew. It also took the time to poke fun at its chief.

"Ordinarily I would also add a pic of our chief colouring on the table with crayons and usually wouldn't mention his twin grand-daughters were the reason for it, but it's the season of kindness [and] caring!"

The LSIB wishes families and relations "warmth, peace, happiness, [and] comfort" this holiday season.