249643
242416
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Lower Similkameen Indian Band hosted a successful Community Christmas Dinner

LSIB holiday dinner

- | Story: 521157

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band hosted a successful Community Christmas Dinner on Wednesday night.

In a social media post on Thursday, the Indian Band shared a photo of the well-attended holiday event.

"DEADLY!!! One word that barely describes LSIB's Community Christmas Dinner last night," reads the post.

The LSIB took time to thank the set-up crew, cooks, bakers, severs, and clean-up crew. It also took the time to poke fun at its chief.

"Ordinarily I would also add a pic of our chief colouring on the table with crayons and usually wouldn't mention his twin grand-daughters were the reason for it, but it's the season of kindness [and] caring!"

The LSIB wishes families and relations "warmth, peace, happiness, [and] comfort" this holiday season.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

231865


249118
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
227284


Real Estate
5077219
3220 Hilltown Drive #20
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$899,990
more details
231865






Send us your News Tips!


249355


South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet

Rain
Rain South Okanagan BC SPCA >


249661


243681
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
247297
248548