Anarchist Mountain firefighters now equipped to instruct medical first aid

Photo: Anarchist Mountain Fire Department

Two Anarchist Mountain firefighters have recently become certified medical first responder instructors, allowing them to teach first aid.

In a social media post on Monday, the Anarchist Fire Department said its members completed their training over the weekend.

"Two AMFD members completed an intensive three-day course, and we are thrilled to announce that they are now certified Medical First Responder Instructors," reads the post.

The program aims to provide instructional techniques such as designing and supporting first aid scenarios and courses.

"Congratulations to both on this outstanding achievement and for bringing this valuable expertise to our department," continues the post.