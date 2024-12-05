Oliver residents can grab a FreshSlice when pizza business rolls into town next year

Photo: FreshSlice, Instagram

In October, FreshSlice announced store expansions of the Canadian-owned company.

Those looking for a FreshSlice in Oliver won't have to search much longer, as the Canadian-owned pizza company is moving into the small town mid-January.

With an estimated opening date of Jan. 15, the South Okanagan franchise will be setting up shop at 6422 Main Street, in the Dairy Queen plaza.

"The space is approximately 650 square feet and will have a few booths inside, making it perfect for both grab-and-go, and a cozy hangout spot," said Sarah Jameson, FreshSlice national director of franchise sales, in an email.

"Together with our Franchise Partners, our whole team is very much excited for the opportunity to share our healthy, guilt-free pizza with the local community and are looking forward to building lasting relationships with the residents of beautiful Oliver, BC!"

FreshSlice has a location in Penticton, but this is it first storefront in the South Okanagan closer to the U.S. border.

In October, FreshSlice announced on Instagram that it is "climbing toward new heights every day," expanding in various locations across the country. Franchises recently opened up in Halifax and Sault St. Marie.



The Oliver pizza store will also be located near a new coffee shop, coming soon.