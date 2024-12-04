Desert Valley Running Club to host 5K group run over the weekend

Photo: Pixabay
The Desert Valley Running Club is hosting a beginner-friendly 5K group run in Osoyoos over the weekend.
On Saturday at 9 a.m, runner will meet at Junction 3 Coffeehouse for a run down Lakeshore Drive.
"Everyone welcome! Run, jog, walk — whatever works for you," reads the event listing.
"Stay for a hot beverage after the run to socialize with members of the Desert Valley Running Club."
On top of getting in some exercise, participants will be able to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Osoyoos Food Bank.
"And wear your best Christmas attire," continues the post.