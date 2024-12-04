247583
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Desert Valley Running Club to host 5K group run over the weekend

Beginner-friendly 5K run

The Desert Valley Running Club is hosting a beginner-friendly 5K group run in Osoyoos over the weekend.

On Saturday at 9 a.m, runner will meet at Junction 3 Coffeehouse for a run down Lakeshore Drive.

"Everyone welcome! Run, jog, walk — whatever works for you," reads the event listing.

"Stay for a hot beverage after the run to socialize with members of the Desert Valley Running Club."

On top of getting in some exercise, participants will be able to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Osoyoos Food Bank.

"And wear your best Christmas attire," continues the post.

