Local active wellness centre raises $1K from assessments midway through mental health fundraiser

Photo: Osoyoos & South Okanagan Physiotherapy and Active Wellness Centres

The Osoyoos & South Okanagan Physiotherapy and Active Wellness Centres has already raised $1,000 for local mental health resources.

The wellness group has been donating $10 from all assessments to Desert Sun Counselling & Resource Centre's Empty Bowls and Baskets fundraiser.

"We are just half way through our EMPTY BOWLS fundraiser for Desert Sun Counselling & Resource Centre and our team and YOU have already raised over $1,000 for this wonderful community cause," reads a active wellness centre social media post.

"We have TWO WEEKS LEFT so continue the caring with simply addressing your own self care and wellness."

Osoyoos & South Okanagan Physiotherapy and Active Wellness Centres will be continuing with the $10 donations from assessments until Dec. 15, and the fundraiser closes on Dec. 31.

The 5th annual Empty Bowls and Baskets fundraiser aims to support clients' essential needs at the Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre such as providing family programs, safe housing, and crisis support.

Desert Sun raised $68,000 from the campaign last year, and hopes to raise $75,000 this year.

For more information on Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre and the Empty Bowls and Baskets fundraiser click here.