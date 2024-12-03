247694
Residential and commercial building site of fire extinguished in West Osoyoos Monday night

Structure fire extinguished

A Monday evening fire off Hwy 3 in West Osoyoos is revealed to be a structure fire to a residential and commercial building.

Tuesday afternoon, Osoyoos Fire Rescue provided additional details about the Strawberry Creek Road blaze on social media.

According to the fire department, the fire took place in the industrial area at 10:52 p.m. Crews responded with four apparatuses and 16 firefighters.

"Upon the arrival of the Command Vehicle, we discovered a [two-storey], residential/commercial structure with smoke and fire showing," reads the post.

"On arrival of the first Engine, Firefighters stretched lines to contain the fire to the room of origin. Crews were able to make their way through the structure to extinguish the blaze and conduct searches."

The area was cleared by 3:30 a.m.

ORIGINAL 11:45 a.m.

The Osoyoos Fire Department attended to a fire on Strawberry Creek Road Monday night.

According to the fire department, there were no injuries at 11500 Strawberry Creek Road.

Fire crews will be conducting an inspection to determine the cause of the fire.

No more information is available at this time.

