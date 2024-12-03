247583
BC Sheriff Service in Oliver training drivers, travelling in convoys

Convoys no cause for alarm

Oliver residents should not be alarmed at the sight of police convoys over the next two weeks, as the BC Sheriff Service trains in town.

In a social media post on Monday, the Oliver Fire Department shared that the sheriffs will be carrying out a driver training program in the South Okanagan community.

"The sheriffs will be using the OFD classroom, parking lot and training ground throughout their training," reads the post.

"In addition you will see them out and about in the community traveling in convoys. This is only training and nothing to be alarmed by."

The BC Sheriff Service provides security to the Provincial, Supreme and Appeal Courts of British Columbia, high-level trials, and other agencies.

