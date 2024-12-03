Osoyoos to release hints each week on where to find Elf in the Park

Photo: Shutterstock

"Elf in the Park" is back in Osoyoos this week, with the town asking for help locating the elusive Trixie once again.

Starting this Thursday, the Sonora Community Centre will share weekly clues on Trixie's whereabouts on Bounce Radio and on the Osoyoos website at 8:15 a.m.

"You will have [five] days to find Trixie and take a picture of you/your family/your kids with her in the background," reads a Town of Osoyoos notice. "Remember not to touch her, or she'll lose her magic."

Clue days are on Dec. 5, Dec. 12, and Dec.19.

Those on the hunt for Trixie the Elf can emails their photo evidence to [email protected]. Participants are asked to include a photo of Trixie, where she was found, a contact name, and a phone number.

"Your name will then be entered to win a weekly prize worth $50, and all photos at the end will be entered into a grand prize draw worth $100."

Photos must be sent by 11:59 p.m. the following Monday, Dec. 9, Dec. 16, and Dec. 23.

For more information on the fun family challenge visit the Town of Osoyoos website here.