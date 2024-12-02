Professional mixed martial arts fighter heads new combat academy in Osoyoos

Photo: South Okanagan Combat Academy

Osoyoos is welcoming a new martial arts academy this week, with a professional MMA fighter as its head coach.

On Wednesday at 4 p.m, the South Okanagan Combat Academy will be hosting its first open house at the Sonora Community Centre.

Head coach, Tyler VanKill aka "Squidvicious", holds a brown belt in both jiu-jitsu and judo. VanKill has a professional record of 4-1, "suffering his only loss in a championship bout last April."

"Having trained at high level gyms across Canada, USA and Mexico Tyler has amassed a high level skillset learned from legendary coaches such as Baret Yoshida, Chris Leben, Jesse Taylor, Raul Arvizu and many more," reads a SOCA Facebook post.

"His skillset was quickly proven as a coach after living in Kelowna and helping to grow a local competition team to be one of the most successful competitive teams in BC jiu-jitsu."

SOCA instructors are trained in Brazilian jiu-ittsu, wrestling, Muay Thai, and self-defence techniques. Thai chi inspired fitness classes will also be offered. Classes are set to begin in the new year.

The academy's open house will include live martial arts demos from instructors while providing an opportunity to discuss all things martial arts, fitness, personal growth, and community support.