245783
250659
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Fire safety tips for holiday celebrations from Osoyoos Fire Rescue

Fire safe holidays

- | Story: 520509

The Osoyoos Fire Department is reminding residents of holiday-related fire safety this season.

In a social media post Monday morning, the fire rescue gave some tips for incident-free celebrations.

"Winter holidays are a time for families and friends to get together," reads the post. "But that also means a greater risk of fire. Following a few simple tips will ensure a happy and fire-safe holiday season."

Tips from Osoyoos Fire Rescue:

  • Be careful with holiday decorations. Choose flame-resistant decorations.
  • Use clips, not nails, to hang lights, so the cords are not damaged.
  • Stay in the kitchen when cooking on the stovetop.
  • Test your smoke alarms and tell guests about your home fire escape plan.

More prevention measures can be found below.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

246626