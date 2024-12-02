Fire safety tips for holiday celebrations from Osoyoos Fire Rescue

Photo: Pixabay
The Osoyoos Fire Department is reminding residents of holiday-related fire safety this season.
In a social media post Monday morning, the fire rescue gave some tips for incident-free celebrations.
"Winter holidays are a time for families and friends to get together," reads the post. "But that also means a greater risk of fire. Following a few simple tips will ensure a happy and fire-safe holiday season."
Tips from Osoyoos Fire Rescue:
- Be careful with holiday decorations. Choose flame-resistant decorations.
- Use clips, not nails, to hang lights, so the cords are not damaged.
- Stay in the kitchen when cooking on the stovetop.
- Test your smoke alarms and tell guests about your home fire escape plan.
More prevention measures can be found below.
