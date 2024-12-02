Fire safety tips for holiday celebrations from Osoyoos Fire Rescue

Photo: Pixabay

The Osoyoos Fire Department is reminding residents of holiday-related fire safety this season.

In a social media post Monday morning, the fire rescue gave some tips for incident-free celebrations.

"Winter holidays are a time for families and friends to get together," reads the post. "But that also means a greater risk of fire. Following a few simple tips will ensure a happy and fire-safe holiday season."

Tips from Osoyoos Fire Rescue:

Be careful with holiday decorations. Choose flame-resistant decorations.

Use clips, not nails, to hang lights, so the cords are not damaged.

Stay in the kitchen when cooking on the stovetop.

Test your smoke alarms and tell guests about your home fire escape plan.

More prevention measures can be found below.