Osoyoos Christmas Light Up to see Main Street parade and fireworks

Photo: Osoyoos Festival Society
The Osoyoos Christmas Light Up will be filling Main Street with family-friendly holiday fun on Friday, Dec. 6,
Starting at 7 a.m., the Osoyoos Festival will be hosting the two-day event, ending with a bonfire Saturday at noon.
Highlights include a parade downtown and evening fireworks.
In addition to lights and holiday cheer, attendees will be treated to entertainment, vendors, and a craft fair.
The full Osoyoos Christmas Light Up event schedule can be seen below.
Photo: Contributed