Osoyoos Christmas Light Up to see Main Street parade and fireworks

Photo: Osoyoos Festival Society

The Osoyoos Christmas Light Up will be filling Main Street with family-friendly holiday fun on Friday, Dec. 6,

Starting at 7 a.m., the Osoyoos Festival will be hosting the two-day event, ending with a bonfire Saturday at noon.

Highlights include a parade downtown and evening fireworks.



In addition to lights and holiday cheer, attendees will be treated to entertainment, vendors, and a craft fair.



The full Osoyoos Christmas Light Up event schedule can be seen below.



