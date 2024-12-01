247583
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Osoyoos Christmas Light Up to see Main Street parade and fireworks

Light Up with parade

Story: 520396

The Osoyoos Christmas Light Up will be filling Main Street with family-friendly holiday fun on Friday, Dec. 6,

Starting at 7 a.m., the Osoyoos Festival will be hosting the two-day event, ending with a bonfire Saturday at noon.

Highlights include a parade downtown and evening fireworks.

In addition to lights and holiday cheer, attendees will be treated to entertainment, vendors, and a craft fair.

The full Osoyoos Christmas Light Up event schedule can be seen below.


