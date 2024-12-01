Heat source determined to be cause of fire at Oliver homeless encampment

Photo: Oliver Fire Department

UPDATE: 1:05 p.m.

The Oliver Fire Department has determined the cause of a homeless encampment fire which ignited Sunday morning, saying it was a heat source "that ignited materials within the area."

In a social media post around 12:50 p.m., the fire department shared the incident with photos of the weekend blaze.

Several propane tanks can be seen blackened within surrounding smoke.

It also specified the Ministry of Environment was notified "due to the proximity to the rivers edge and amount of debris left behind."

The morning fire, worsened by the propane tanks, took place off Sawmill Road and Walnut Place.

Photo: Oliver Fire Department

ORIGINAL: 12:25 p.m.

Oliver firefighters put out a propane-fuelled fire at a homeless encampment along the Hike and Bike Trail Sunday morning

At around 11 a.m., the Oliver Fire Department received a call about the fire behind the Buy-Low Foods plaza and Nunes-Pottinger Funeral Service & Crematorium.

"We had a homeless encampment that was near the river's edge that was on fire," said Rob Graham, deputy fire chief. "Can't say to the cause at this point, but it was heavy fire, heavy smoke."

Several propane tanks on site ignited and exacerbated the blaze.

The fire was extinguished within 45 minutes, with firefighters clearing the area around 12 p.m.

No injuries or losses were reported "other than the encampment itself," Graham said.

The Ministry of Environment was notified of propane and other fire debris at the encampment site.