Lower Similkameen Indian Band warns of incident with two men in utility work gear

Photo: Lower Similkameen Indian Band

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band is warning residents about a suspicious incident involving two men in utility work gear hanging around homes last week.

On Friday around 9:25 a.m., the two men were seen at an Ashnola subdivision property without permission.

"An Ashnola resident noticed two males, looking like utility workers, walking near their property and then through their yard. The resident felt this was a bit odd and checked with the LSIB Administration to see if there were employees or contractors in the area, which there were not," reads an LSIB press release.

The men are described as caucasian wearing high-visibility coveralls. One was wearing a hardhat and the other was wearing a baseball cap. The pair were seen with a vehicle with mud on the doors, possibly covering decals.

Keremeos RCMP and LSIB’s Indigenous Policing Service have been involved, and a police report has been filed.

"Remember to check on your elders, the babies, your relations, and those less fortunate," said the LSIB, sharing a press release.

If you have information about the incident, or one similar, contact Keremeos RCMP at 250-499-5511, and reference file # 2024-1426.

For anonymous tips call Crime-Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).