Osoyoos firefighters show off their 'staches as Movember campaign closes

Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue

Osoyoos Firefighters showed off their facial hair as they completed their Movember campaign on Saturday, raising funds for men's health.

"From all of us at Osoyoos Fire, we wanted to thank the community for supporting us this month with Movember," reads an Osoyoos Fire Rescue Facebook post.



At the beginning of November, the fire team shared their fresh faces before starting the fundraising challenge. Part way through, the firefighters showed their progress.

According to the team's fundraising page, they raised $150 to support men's health, which can help "prepare a man with a plan on how and when to reach out to a friend who's struggling with their mental health through the Movember Conversations program."

"One of the projects being supported is the First Responder Resiliency Program (FRRP), developed by Canadian wellbeing organization Blueprint," continues the OFR post.

"This upstream mental health support program was built for first responders, by first responders,"