Oliver's Community Light Up to close Main Street on Friday

Oliver will be filling the streets with holiday cheer during its afternoon and evening Community Light Up Celebration on Friday.
From 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., holiday celebrations will be taking place on Main Street, at Town Hall, and other locations.
People will be able to walk downtown Main Street with a pedestrian experience, followed by a number of activities.
Food trucks, craft vendors, music, a silent auction, and hot chocolate by donation will be available.
At 6 p.m., Santa will arrive downtown, followed by a choir performance from Oliver Elementary School, and a light-up count down at Town Hall.
Later into the night, visitors will be able to walk through a light tunnel and warm up by a bonfire from the Oliver Fire Department.
At 8 p.m., a fireworks show will be on full display.
"This cherished community event is brimming with holiday cheer, family-friendly activities, and unforgettable festive moments," reads an Oliver Tourism Association press release.