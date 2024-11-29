Oliver's Community Light Up to close Main Street on Friday

Photo: Oliver Tourism Association Oliver's Community Light Up comes to town on Nov. 29.

Oliver will be filling the streets with holiday cheer during its afternoon and evening Community Light Up Celebration on Friday.

From 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., holiday celebrations will be taking place on Main Street, at Town Hall, and other locations.

People will be able to walk downtown Main Street with a pedestrian experience, followed by a number of activities.

Food trucks, craft vendors, music, a silent auction, and hot chocolate by donation will be available.

At 6 p.m., Santa will arrive downtown, followed by a choir performance from Oliver Elementary School, and a light-up count down at Town Hall.

Later into the night, visitors will be able to walk through a light tunnel and warm up by a bonfire from the Oliver Fire Department.

At 8 p.m., a fireworks show will be on full display.

"This cherished community event is brimming with holiday cheer, family-friendly activities, and unforgettable festive moments," reads an Oliver Tourism Association press release.