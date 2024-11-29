'Awe-inspiring' Spotted Lake aerial video shows green mineral spots during snowfall

Contributed Aaron Beaudoin, Okanagraphy

An Okanagan photographer captured the sacred Indigenous site of Osoyoos' Spotted Lake in an "awe-inspiring" moment Monday afternoon, during a heavy snowfall.

"Photographing Spotted Lake was an awe-inspiring experience. Even as I framed the shot, the surreal beauty of its mineral pools, with their vivid colors and striking patterns, felt almost otherworldly," said Aaron Beaudoin.

"The knowledge that this site holds deep cultural and spiritual significance made the moment even more profound—I was humbled to capture its essence while respecting its sacred nature. It’s a place that stays with you long after you leave. I had been shooting a project nearby and didn't want to miss the opportunity to see this special place in person."

Beaudoin used a drone to capture the magnificent images in the late fall season. The spots are large and mostly olive and hunter green.

Spotted Lake is a saline endorheic alkali lake off of Highway 3, which consists of magnesium sulphate, calcium and sodium sulphates. The minerals are responsible for the lake's spotted appearance, which change during different weather conditions.

In August, Castanet featured footage of the lake during the hot summer season, with a different look, by another local photographer.

The Syilx First Nation have referred to the lake as kllilx’w, which is a sacred prohibited area for visitors. To learn more and arrange a tour with the Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre click here.

To view more of Beaudoin's photography visit @Okanagraphy on Instagram.