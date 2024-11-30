Transportation and virtual health top needs at Rural Voices healthcare discussion event

Photo: Rural Coordination Centre of BC Rural Voices in-person event on Nov. 25.

Transportation and hybrid virtual health are among the top needs for rural medical patients in B.C, according to a recent rural healthcare event.

On Nov. 20 and 27, the Rural Coordination Center of BC hosted its Rural Voices event engaging with over 500 diverse community members from local physicians to every day residents.

Conversations focused on ways to improve rural health.

"What really stood out is the resilience and positivity and willingness of communities to take action on these issues themselves," said Alice Muirhead, RCcbc's director of outreach and engagement.

Transportation solutions mentioned by participants included volunteer-based transportation connecting multiple communities, mobile health vans, and helicopter services.

Attendees brought up sometimes overlooked details such as much-needed but non-urgent care access, and the need for financial assistance following treatment.

"A person might have funding to transport them to urgent acute care, but sometimes it's not covered for them to return to their community," Muirhead said.

Participants discussed enhancing virtual care options such as online or Telehealth appointments, as well as accessible online records.

"This is the idea that maybe you see a doctor or nurse practitioner or a nurse in your community face to face on their schedule, but you also have access to that person virtually, so you build a relationship in person, and you're building trust with the same person over time, but you're able to access them more frequently because of those virtual modes of care."

In terms of enhancing such remote-based care, participants spoke of data systems that can communicate with one another, such as a centralized system for all healthcare providers.

"There's a lot of challenges to sharing patient information between health authorities, between clinics, between levels of care," Muirhead added. "So, a lot of people talked about the need for improved technology solutions to share information in a way that's still private, confidential and safe, but that enables better care."

Additionally, many highlighted a desire for collaboration and empowered patients.

"These are really big, complex systems, and change takes time. So, I think there is a lot of positive momentum. There's a lot of people trying to do things in different, more positive ways. It just takes a lot of time."

Canada is large with many communities outside of city centres. Muirhead compared rural health access to other community and infrastructure needs and access.

"There isn't sort of a big box store down the road where they can buy everything they need. They're used to sort of making do with what they have. And I think the same is true for health and wellness.

RCCbc will be releasing summaries of Rural Voices, aiming to share gathered ideas with the Ministry of Health, health authorities, and organizations across the province.

