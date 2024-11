Photo: Town of Oliver

The Town of Oliver is selling a 1989 Beaver Contessa RV as surplus equipment, starting this week.

On Wednesday, bidding opened for the mobile home, which is starting at $5,000.

The municipality is selling the vehicle on an as is, where is basis, making no claim of its condition.

Bidding on the RV closes on Dec. 18 at 4 p.m..

For more information on the motorhome call 250-485-6251.