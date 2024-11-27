BC Bird Trail adds bird-watching travel hikes in Osoyoos and Okanagan

Photo: BC Bird Trail A yellow-headed blackbird in Osoyoos.

Nature lovers and birders can travel new bird-watching travel itineraries in Osoyoos and across the Okanagan.

The BC Bird Trail announced new additions "to elevate birding experiences across the province" as it celebrates its fifth anniversary.

"With the launch of the Ucluelet outpost, the introduction of the Okanagan Trail, and family-friendly activities like the Squamish Scavenger Hunt, there’s never been a better time to explore British Columbia’s rich birding destinations," reads a BC Bird Trial press release.

New BC Bird Trail features include:

Ucluelet Outpost: On Vancouver Island’s west coast, featuring tidal pools, rainforests, and diverse birdlife.

Okanagan Trail: A route through vineyards and orchards, offering a mix of birding, culture, and hospitality.

Squamish Scavenger Hunt: Interactive for all ages to engage with local wildlife.

The Okanagan Bird Trail winds locations in Osoyoos, Kelowna, and Vernon. It touts both migratory and resident birds.

"Osoyoos, uniquely, is home to a desert environment in British Columbia, meaning warmer temperatures and surprising species such as the Northern Shrike (an adorable – but vicious – predatory songbird)," reads a BC Bird Trail statement.

In the winter, birders can spot downy woodpeckers, red-crested nuthatches, and great horned owls. In the summer, trail hikers can see vibrant lazuli buntings and yellow warblers.

The BC Bird Trail was created in 2020 to support birding and birdwatching-focused travel in the province. It provides itineraries to follow across various communities.

"The BC Bird Trail has grown to include six regional bird trails in Central Vancouver Island, Vancouver Island North, Columbia Valley, Fraser Valley, Sea To Sky, South Fraser – plus bird trail outposts in communities across the province," reads a statement.

To learn more about the trails click here.