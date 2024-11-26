Bidding on Oliver Tourisms Christmas hamper silent auction to support families over holidays begins

Photo: Oliver Tourism Association

People in Oliver can now bid on gift baskets from local business with a silent auction kicking off Tuesday.

The Oliver Tourism Association is hosting the Christmas Hamper Silent Auction to support local families during the holidays.

"We invite you to join us in making a difference for families in need this holiday season," reads a press release from the association.

Baskets include gifts from Burrowing Owl Estate Winery, Fairview Cellars, Shoppers Drug Mart and more.

Proceeds raised from the auction will go to Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper Program, which helps to feed families over the holidays.

During the Oliver Community Light Up Celebration on Nov. 29, baskets will be on display for bidding. The auction closes on Dec. 10 at 5 p.m.

Donations can also be made in person to "The Christmas Elves" at the Oliver Tourism Visitor Centre.

To made a bid on Christmas Hamper Silent Auction gift baskets, click here.