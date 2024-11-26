Osoyoos water meter installation 25 per cent complete; staff say installers qualified

Photo: Neptune Technology Group

Osoyoos is about 25 per cent done installing its mandatory water meters as of Tuesday.

The South Okanagan municipality is looking to have the water metering system ready by April of next year, which will allow it to charge water usage via one flat rate plus one variable rate based on individual usage.

Town staff have said the move, first approved in March 2022, will help with water conservation efforts and opportunities.

During a committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday, staff provided an update about the installation process so far.

Of 1,790 needed meters, over 400 residential meters and 25 commercial meters have been installed by Neptune Technology group so far.

The $4.7 million project is being funded by grants and capital reserves but no costs will be put onto homeowners.

With installation starting in September, staff said residents have been cooperative.

However, many people brought up concerns about the mandatory water meters during a public input special open council meeting on Nov. 15

Residents raised concerns about the need for replacing preexisting meters and the cost of doing so.

Rod Risling, CAO and acting director of operational services, said that only meters that are 10 years or older are being replaced.

“We're looking to see how they're going to work with a new system. So, some of these meters with slight modifications will be able to communicate to the cell towers, and so what we're going to do is actually test those meters to see if they actually work,” he said.

A number of residents took to social media about the installations, some unsettled about alleged or feared property damage during installation, insurance, and the expertise of Neptune Terminals — the contractors hired to do the installations — employees.

Staff said that such online discussion has been misleading.

“Qualifications of installers has been an issue that has been raised. And it's important to note that Neptune has certified water main installers, so they make sure that each of the people that are visiting residents have gone through training that meets their standards,” Risling said.

Work on water service with more than a two-inch line is being done by certified plumbers, and workers are covered by WorkSafeBC, he said.

However, homeowners should check for ID when workers arrive.

Staff also addressed concerns about property and drywall damage.

“Some people are thinking that they have to themselves cut holes in their drywall and installation. And no, that's not the case," Risling said.

"The installers will take a look at where the pipes are and determine the best approach to install the meter, and at the end, they should leave your residence clean and tidy within the new water meter.”

According to a staff report, everything is going to plan. However, "the number of pit meter installations is higher than anticipated which may result in a slightly later completion in the spring."

The water systems with outdoor valves require the cost and labour intensive pit meters because of an underground line connection.

Whether the meters mean more savings for tax payers has yet to be seen.



Staff said that it will be hiring a consultant to assess data. However, staff at the meeting encouraged the public to look into water conservation such as energy efficient dish washers and landscaping.

Additionally, council collectively indicated that it was initially leaning towards installing an automated meter reading, but is now leaning towards an advanced metering infrastructure due to real-time data collection capacity. The newer technology is also contributing to some water meters requiring replacement.

Rates regarding water meters have not yet been decided.

The meters will be guaranteed by Neptune for a year, at which point the town will take over regarding any problems.

For more information regarding Osoyoos' water meters click here.