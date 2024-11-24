Osoyoos cafe to host gingerbread house decorating party

Photo: Pixabay

Anyone looking to get into the holiday spirit or compete for best gingerbread house can participate in a decorating party at an Osoyoos cafe this December.

Gino’s Coffee House will be hosting the gingerbread house-making competition on Dec. 11 and 14, from 3 to 5 p.m.

In a social media post, the cafe shared that the holiday tradition was a celebrated activity for the owner's late husband.

"Our family gingerbread house competition was one of Gino’s favourite Christmas traditions," reads the post.

"To keep the tradition going we would like to invite you to our Gingerbread House-Making Event! Fill the air with laughter, creativity, and the sweet aroma of gingerbread this holiday season."

Groups of up to five are able to make up teams. Those who participate will be provided with gingerbread materials, a drink, and holiday treats. Winners will receive a prize.

To reserve a spot at of Gino’s Coffee House gingerbread house competition call 250-495-6652.