Oliver's zero waste refill store to close storefront ahead of year's end

Photo: Fillosophy Refill Bar

A zero waste Oliver shop is closing its storefront ahead of Christmas, but maintaining the aim of sustainable business offerings in the new year.

Fillosophy Refill Bar is a container refill shop, which opened its physical space in 2021. However, the current economy has contributed to the shore's closure, the owner said.

In a social media post last week, founder Linsay Ogden said that the business' mission will continue despite shuttering its doors on Main Street.

"In a town of just 5,000, your unwavering support has meant the world to us, but it’s clear that sustaining a brick-and-mortar shop isn’t enough in the current economy," reads the post.

The store was host to 51 small and sustainable Canadian businesses, refilling over 50,000 containers. Additionally, it featured a teahouse, boba shop, and DIY classes.

"We’re taking time to rest, reflect, and explore how we can still champion Canadian businesses and local makers in new ways. This isn’t goodbye—it’s a chance for us to explore fresh possibilities and keep the heart of Fillosophy alive in a different form.

The sustainable store will be open until Dec. 23. Ogden added she will let people know of any changes or reinventions to the business as soon as they happen.

"Thank you for walking this path with us. The journey continues, and I hope you’ll stay with us for what’s next."