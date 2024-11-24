Photos: Osoyoos and Oliver fire departments fundraise for food programs

Both the Osoyoos Fire Rescue and Oliver Fire Department successfully fundraised for B.C. food charities over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Osoyoos fire team ran a food drive for the local foodbank at Nesters Market and Save-On Foods from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"We want to thank this entire community for supporting the Foodbank Fundraiser today," OFR said in a social media post. "As a community we over flowed our command truck with donations and raised over $1,500."

Also on Saturday, the Oliver Fire Department ran its breakfast drive through for the B.C.-based Starfish school meal program from 8 to 11 a.m.

The Oliver team also raised $1,500.

"A big thank you to everyone who came out to the drive thru breakfast," reads a post from the Oliver Fire Department.