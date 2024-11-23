50 years after graduating, Oliver's '74 class gives back to local charity

Photo: Facebook

South Okanagan Secondary School's class of 1974 recently reunited and made the moment extra special by donating a chunk of change to a worthy local charitable cause.

The Highway to Healing Support Society, a community project of the local Rotary Club of Oliver, helps families with financial support towards travel expenses when they have to travel for healthcare.

Fifty years after graduating locally, the '74 grads decided to support the cause, passing the hat and presenting a cheque for $745.

"With people like this we can keep supporting local families to 'get there!'" reads a social media update from Highway to Healing.

"It’s a group effort to keep us going and we NEVER take your support for granted! Many, many thanks to you all!"

For more information about Highway to Healing and how to help, click here.