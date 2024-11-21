Osoyoos council green lights contentious sewer, water budget tax increase

Photo: Sarah Crookall

The Town of Osoyoos has cancelled a second special open meeting deliberating water, sewer, and waste fees, scheduled for Friday, because one meeting was apparently enough.

In a public notice, the town said the decision to cancel the meeting was made due to the proposed fees being approved on Thursday.



"Before commencing deliberations, council heard staff responses to questions and comments raised by members of the public at (or following) the special meeting on the 2025 water, sewer and waste budgets held on November 15, 2024," reads the notice.

Osoyoos' preliminary 2025 budget plan shows a 6.63 per cent increase in sewer user fees for the year and a 9.65 per cent increase in water user fees for the year. Osoyoos' garbage/recycling user fees have increased by 3 per cent.



First, second, and third readings were given regarding all three water, sewer, and waste budgets.



"As council completed their review of the budgets at today’s meeting, there will be no continuance of the meeting to Friday, November 22. The November 22, 2024 special meeting of council is cancelled."