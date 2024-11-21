Osoyoos Credit Union donates $24K to local projects

Photo: Contributed

Osoyoos Credit Union is pleased to present $24,000 in grants through its Community Giving Fund this year, supporting local South Okanagan-Similkameen projects that benefit all aspects of local life and contribute to a vibrant, connected community.

Eleven local groups are recipients of the money this year in Osoyoos, Oliver, Rock Creek and Keremeos:

Borderline 4H Club

Desert Valley Hospice Society

Midway Senior Centre

Osoyoos & District Arts Council

Osoyoos Desert Centre

Osoyoos Lawn Bowling Club

Osoyoos Wildlife Federation

Similkameen Country Development Association

Westbridge Recreation Society

Mount Baldy Alpine Club

"We are deeply committed to the communities we serve, and these grants are a reflection of that commitment,” said Greg Sol, CEO of Osoyoos Credit Union.

“Thanks to our members, we can continue to invest in projects that strengthen the social and economic fabric of our region."