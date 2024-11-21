249643
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Osoyoos Credit Union donates $24K to local projects

$24K for local projects

Osoyoos Credit Union is pleased to present $24,000 in grants through its Community Giving Fund this year, supporting local South Okanagan-Similkameen projects that benefit all aspects of local life and contribute to a vibrant, connected community.

Eleven local groups are recipients of the money this year in Osoyoos, Oliver, Rock Creek and Keremeos:

  • Borderline 4H Club
  • Desert Valley Hospice Society
  • Midway Senior Centre
  • Osoyoos & District Arts Council
  • Osoyoos Desert Centre
  • Osoyoos Lawn Bowling Club
  • Osoyoos Wildlife Federation
  • Similkameen Country Development Association
  • Westbridge Recreation Society
  • Mount Baldy Alpine Club

"We are deeply committed to the communities we serve, and these grants are a reflection of that commitment,” said Greg Sol, CEO of Osoyoos Credit Union.

“Thanks to our members, we can continue to invest in projects that strengthen the social and economic fabric of our region."

