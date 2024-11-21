Osoyoos council starts discussion on water, sewer fees

Photo: Sarah Crookall

Osoyoos council is discussing matters brought up from last week's contentious special meeting regarding water, sewage, and landfill fees Thursday morning.

During a special open meeting council will respond to input from the public on the proposed tax hikes, and discuss next steps.

Osoyoos' preliminary 2025 budget plan, which has not yet been deliberated or adopted, shows a 6.63 per cent increase in sewer user fees for the year and a 9.65 per cent increase in water user fees for the year.



"Due to limited space in the council chambers, a live stream will be broadcast in Rooms 4 & 5 at the Sonora Centre, 2nd Floor, 8505-68th Avenue, Osoyoos, for those who cannot be accommodated in chambers," reads a town notice.

The talks are part one of ongoing budget deliberations which are expected to continue at Osoyoos' regular council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

View the livestream below.

Contributed