Documentary 'Tea Creek' explores Indigenous food sovereignty in B.C, screening and Q&A with leaders in Oliver

Indigenous and rural food security is something folks in B.C. and the United Way are tackling together, bringing a film screening and Q&A to Oliver this month.

The United Way of B.C. has joined the Ntamtqen Community Garden and Food Hub to host a screening of Tea Creek at the Venables Theatre on Nov. 30.

Tea Creek is the documentary title, but springs from an Indigenous-led food training and employment program based out of Kitwanga, B.C.

The film follows the journey of Tea Creek owner Jacob Beaton in his journey transforming his family's farm into a leader in Indigenous food security at a time when land-based practices have been fractured.

Starting at 6 p.m., the screening will be accompanied by refreshments and followed by a Q&A period with Beaton and Ntamtqen's project manager, Dixon Terbasket.

According to a press release from United Way BC, the organization is aiming to address food security in rural areas. It is doing so through a Food Infrastructure Grant from the Ministry of Health.

"FIG fosters community food self-sufficiency and develops sustainable and climate-adaptive food systems resiliency to enhance health and community wellbeing," reads the press release.

Tickets are free or by donation at the door.

For more information on the Tea Creek documentary at the Venables Theatre click here.

