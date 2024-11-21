Last chance to nab South Okanagan Fire and Ice Festival tickets

Photo: Destination Osoyoos

Tickets for the South Okanagan Fire and Ice Festival are still on sale for just a few more days.

From Nov. 22 to Dec. 8, the festival will feature both ticketed and free events from meals to wine tasting, to a craft market and gala, music, performances and more.

New attractions that have been added include a list of participating wineries and distilleries and additions to the menu, such as fresh shucked oysters from Codfather's Seafood.

Additionally, the night's music will be provided by DJ Splendid Bastard (a.k.a. Tim Tweed), and a costume competition will take place for best fire costume and best ice costume.

Other prizes include a night's stay at Spirit Ridge Resort, a $200 gift card to Nk'Mip Cellars and $250 in gas cards; as well as a night's stay at Watermark Beach Resort, a $200 gift card to Levia Wellness Spa, and $250 in gas cards.

The event is being presented by Destination Osoyoos, in partnership with the Oliver Tourism Association and Osoyoos Indian Band.

Featured events include:

Fire and Ice culinary adventure at Maverick Estate Winery

Craft market at the Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre

Fire and Ice Gala at Spirit Ridge Resort

Fire and Ice family celebration at Mythology Vineyard

Oliver Light Up and fireworks in downtown Oliver

Fire & Ice longtable dinner at Miradoro Restaurant

"There's something for everyone during this spectacular winter celebration," reads a post from Destination Osoyoos.

"Don’t miss out on the fun — come for the fire, stay for the ice."