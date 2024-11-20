Holiday dog photoshoot raises funds for Vernon dog rescue

Photo: Contributed A sample photo from the Christmas Dog Photoshoot Fundraiser in a previous year.

Dog lovers can get holiday portraits of their beloved fur friends while donating to an Okanagan rescue.

From 12 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 8, the fourth annual Christmas Dog Photoshoot Fundraiser will be taking place at Osoyoos Home Hardware.

Photos will be organized by dog size with 0-35 lbs shooting from 12 to 2 p.m. and 35+ lbs shooting from 2 to 4 p.m. Multiple pet sizes are asked to arrive during the second shoot.



"We have tons of costumes and outfits on site that we use for the dogs, but if people their dogs up prior, we’re happy to shoot with them in their own outfits," said one of the fundraisers.

This year, the photo backdrop is of a hot chocolate stand.

"We pick the best photo to send. In some circumstances it we capture a blooper that’s just too good, we may send along an extra, but expect one fully edited shot to be received."

The animals-only pictures will be taken by Yinet Gomez of Yinet Gomez Photography and sent by email. Negatively reactive dogs are asked to stay at home for safety reasons.

A $20 donation is recommended and will be going to Jurassik Bark Senior and Special Needs Dog Rescue Society in Vernon.

Last year, the fundraiser collected $1,300 with hopes of exceeding that number this year.