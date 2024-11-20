Walk through Oliver and experience holiday magic with community light up event

Photo: Oliver Tourism Association

Oliver is getting bright with its Community Light Up Celebration set to sparkle next weekend.

From 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 29, holiday celebrations will be taking place on Main Street, at Town Hall, and other locations.

"This cherished community event is brimming with holiday cheer, family-friendly activities, and unforgettable festive moments," reads an Oliver Tourism Association press release.

During the event, there will be a number of activities visitors will be able to participate in, including a pedestrian experience on Highway 97 and a wreath competition.

Food trucks, craft vendors, music, a silent auction, and hot chocolate by donation will be available.

At 6 p.m., Santa will arrive downtown, followed by a choir performance from Oliver Elementary School, and a light-up count down at Town Hall.

Later into the night, visitors will be able to walk through a light tunnel and warm up by a bonfire from the Oliver Fire Department.

At 8 p.m., a fireworks show will be on full display.

"Please consider bringing donations to support the local Oliver Food Bank and the Christmas Children's Hamper," continues the press release.

"Every contribution helps spread holiday joy to those in need. These can be dropped off at the Oliver Visitor Centre starting at 10 a.m. on Friday Nov. 29."

On Nov. 30, celebrations continue with a breakfast with Santa, story time, and a movie.

For more information on the Oliver Community Light Up event click here.