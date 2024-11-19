Construction and traffic control on Osoyoos' Hwy 3 trestle bridge

Photo: Sarah Crookall

Drivers can expect month-long traffic delays on Osoyoos' Hwy 3 bridge, starting this week.

As of Monday, construction picked back up on the Osoyoos trestle bridge.

"This project will involve repairs to the bridge abutments at the Osoyoos Trestle Bridge to ensure the continued safety and integrity of the structure," reads a Town of Osoyoos notice.

Drivers will see single lane alternating traffic control along the bridge, which will be controlled by signals 24/7.

"Please follow all traffic control signs and signals, and obey flaggers and safety personnel on site. Drive with caution and be prepared for slower travel times in the area."

Work will be carried out from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The trestle bridge repair is anticipated to be completed in roughly a month's time by Dec. 20.