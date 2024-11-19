Osoyoos residents shared frustration over water budget tax hikes at special open meeting

Photo: Castanet

A special pre-budget open meeting in Osoyoos Friday night saw some residents sharing their concerns about the pricetag and the details of a planned major water and sewer system overall.

Osoyoos' preliminary 2025 budget plan, which has not yet been deliberated or adopted, shows a 6.63 per cent increase in sewer user fees for the year and a 9.65 per cent increase in water user fees for the year.

These taxation increases are explained as part of an ongoing attempt to fix a long-beleaguered water system that is well overdue for attention.

Mayor Sue McKortoff kicked off the meeting Friday by explaining this was a chance for council to hear from constituents, and not to answer questions.

Instead, the public will hear answers to their questions at the first budget meeting Nov. 21, which the public is able to attend but will not be able to ask further questions.

“We know that water issues are extremely important to our community. It is essential that we continue working to ensure the provision of safe, reliable drinking water to our residents, delaying necessary maintenance and replacement will very likely mean increased costs and reacting to immediate repairs, rather than being proactive and planning for the future,” Mayor Sue McKortoff said to start the meeting.

Five speakers registered ahead of time to speak — a requirement that had some bristling on social media — although only four attended. They were given five minutes each at the microphone. Council also received two letters, which they said they will review.

General concerns included installation of water meters. People with meters already installed expressed they shouldn’t have to pay for the overall town price tag to put water meters in at properties that do not have them.

Other concerns included a perceived lack of council decision transparency and ineffective communication.

“We are relying on you,” speaker Sarah Van der Hoeven said.

“We need the information to make informed decisions. Right now, that communication is lacking. We need more of it ... Given the magnitude of this project, it would be important to consider a referendum, allowing our community to voice their opinions, and have their input."

Another individual requested an independent inquiry into the proposed cost for the water sytstem overhaul, estimated at $80 million in this fall's budget forecast.

Concerns about the nature of the meeting were also expressed, because of the pre-registration requirement for questions. It appears the term "open meeting" was a source of confusion, with some assuming that should mean an open microphone situation.

An email from CAO Rod Risling shared on social media referencing town bylaws clarifies the term open "refers to parts of the meeting where the public must be allowed to observe either in person or electronically."

The meeting lasted less than half an hour, and McKortoff wrapped things up with promises.

“Please know that we will take all this information, and we have all been taking notes on this, the questions that have been asked, and the figures that have been provided, will be talked about on Nov. 21 when we have our first [budget] meeting,” McKortoff said.

The Nov. 21 water and sewer budget meeting will be held at the Sonora Centre at 9 a.m. The public is welcome to attend, however space is limited. The meeting will also be live streamed on the Town of Osoyoos YouTube channel.

There will be a further special open meeting in early January to deal with municipal budget reports. Given the magnitude of the water and sewer issues, the decision was made to keep those discussions separate.

The full open meeting can be watched below.

Contributed