Photo: Pixabay stock image

The Town of Osoyoos says it is aware some feral horses are hanging around at a municipal park.

The group of animals was spotted over the weekend grazing in Cottonwood Park.

On Monday, the town released a statement, confirming they are in the loop.

"[We] are actively monitoring the situation," the statement reads.

"For your safety and the well-being of the horses, please do not approach or attempt to interact with them."