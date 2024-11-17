249447
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Osoyoos Fire Rescue members show off their Movember moustaches as they raise funds

Fire crews moustached up

Osoyoos Fire Rescue members are showing off their new facial hair as they contribute and support the Movember Fundraiser.

"This fundraiser sheds light on all the important mental and physical well-being of our members," OFR shared in a social media post.

Being more than halfway through November, the team is pushing for fundraising.

So far, OFR has raised $100.

Movember is a global charity for men's health where participants often grow a new moustache for the month of November.

Since 2003, more than 1,250 men’s health initiatives have been supported from Movember.

Osoyoos Fire Rescue's Movember campaign can be found online here.

