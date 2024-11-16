Osoyoos RCMP searching for large quantity of stolen lumber

Photo: RCMP

Osoyoos RCMP are asking the public to keep a lookout for lumber that was stolen off a flatbed trailer at the start of November.

Police said a large quantity was swiped during the early hours of Nov. 3, 2024 from a trailer parked in Osoyoos.

All of the lumber was stamped "ILMA 26 HT" as shown in the photo. The pieces of lumber are all 1X8X8.

If any of the lumber is spotted, people are asked to call the Osoyoos RCMP at 250-495-7236 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.sostips.ca