Baldy Mountain Resort starting the ski season early once again

Photo: Baldy Mountain Resort Facebook Baldy Mountain on Nov. 13 2024

For the third year in a row, Oliver's Baldy Mountain Resort will be opening early.

The South Okanagan ski hill is planning to open on Nov. 29, allowing for two extra weekends to hit the slopes, thanks to an early pile up of Mother's Natures powder.

The Sugarlump Quad Chair will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as well as the same for the following week. The Magic Carpet will also be open for some early season turns.

Resort Services Manager Brandan Datoff shared that the hill will be conducting a food drive for the first two weekends prior to Dec. 12, when the hill moves to being open seven days a week.

"We will be collecting for the Oliver food bank and provide 25 per cent off window rate lift tickets, with one item per ticket," he added.

Food and beverage operations will be open with beers on tap from local breweries and a fully recreated menu.

"We are excited for the weeks ahead with plenty more snow in the forecast, we sit with a 30 to 40cm packed base."

Eagle will open in the coming weeks ahead, with good conditions aiming for Dec. 12.

For lift tickets and more details, head to the Baldy Resort website here.