RDOS employees start a four-day work week, district maintains regular operational hours

Those employed with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen are now entering into a four-day work week model, while the district maintains regular working hours.

With the start of July, the district begins a six month pilot of the model while remaining open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The first day off for employees will be on a statutory holiday, which is BC Day on Aug. 5.

Each RDOS department will be monitored closely by managers to ensure projects are on track. Jim Zaffino, RDOS chief administrative officer, told Castanet he is currently tracking 242 projects under the new model.

During the June RDOS board meeting, the board voted in favour of adopted the four-day work week model, with 12 members voting for it. The remaining present members abstained from voting.

Debbie Bailey with 4 Day Week Global, originating out of New Zealand, gave a presentation about the model her company adopted in 2019. She cited that 4 Day Week Global now works with Oxford and Cambridge Universities compiling data on the model, which has largely beens successful.

She said, in order for the pilot project to work, quality and productivity can’t be sacrificed, leadership needs to set and communicate clear parameters, and changes need to be made whenever systems don’t work.

Additionally, Bailey added that four-day weeks often translate into savings for an organization, as well as fewer instances of employee resignations and burnout.

Board members raised concerns of having fewer working hours in departments that are already understaffed and a lack of details included.

“I’m just worried that we're not going to meet community expectations because we're not at full capacity of all our staffing,“ said director Sabrina Monteith.

“The research shows that the productivity doesn't drop,” Bailey said. “In fact, it actually increases so and I know this can be a hard concept to get your head around, particularly when we're talking about less time, but it's truly about that process of having a look at how you do your work,”

Director Martin Van Alphen said Summerland is currently operating on a compressed work-week model and seeing success, adding “I think this is a tool that we've been looking for for a long time to try to entice people to come and work here.”

After the six month period of the pilot project in January, staff will return to the board room table with a report on the outcomes of the four-day work week model. At that point a decision will be made on whether to continue the program.