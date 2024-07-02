239579
239444
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Osoyoos Canada Day and Cherry Fiesta fireworks full show

Beloved fireworks blast off

- | Story: 495248

Sarah Crookall

Osoyoos Canada Day and Cherry Fiesta beloved fireworks blasted off to eager crowds and boaters on Monday.

Shortly after 10 p.m., Archangel Fireworks Inc. from Manitoba put on a 17-minute fireworks display over Osoyoos Lake at Gyro Beach.

Osoyoos Festival Society raised $21,000 for the light show, with various fundraiser activities over the last few months.

The July 1 fireworks have grown to be a popular spectacle for visitor from different cities, provinces, and states.

Last year, the light show was missing from the joint July 1 celebrations due to organizational problems. But strong community support pulled the show together this year.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Oliver/Osoyoos News